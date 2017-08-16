Media tabs Merrill as GNC gridiron favorite

By Jeremy Mayo

Merrill has captured at least a share of the Great Northern Conference title in two of the last three years and they will do so again in 2017, according to a survey of local sports reporters.

The Bluejays were the near unanimous choice to win the conference in the fifth annual GNC media poll released Tuesday. Merrill received six of the eight first-place votes in the survey, conducted by the Northwoods River News and The Lakeland Times.

With as much talent as the Bluejays return, it’s easy to see why they are such a strong choice. Merrill returns 10 players who received all-GNC recognition last year, including first teamers QB Zach Mootz and defensive linemen Noah Polling and Braedon Dorn.

Antigo, under the direction of reigning conference coach of the year Tom Schofield, received the other two first-place votes and ended up second in the balloting. The Red Robins boast a 25-man senior class and split the conference title with Merrill and Medford last year.

The potential exists for Merrill and Antigo to settle the conference title debate on the field in the final week of the regular season as the Bluejays travel to Schofield Stadium to take on the Red Robins Oct. 13.

Medford is picked third in the survey, followed by Lakeland, Mosinee, Ashland and Rhinelander. Medford lost the conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year — Conrad Bolz and Josh Thiede — to graduation.

Voters in this year’s poll were Northwoods River News Sports Editor Jeremy Mayo, Lakeland Times Sports Reporter Nick Sabato, Ashland Daily Press Sports Editor Garett Greenwald, Antigo Daily Journal sportswriter Scott Walbeck, Star News Sports Editor Matt Frey, WHOH-FM (Rhinelander) play-by-play broadcaster Ben Meyer, WJMT-AM (Merrill) play-by-play broadcaster Matt Mattano and Great Northern Conference statistician Gregg Scott.

Though the GNC had three conference champions last year, only one of them made it through Level 1 of the WIAA playoffs. Antigo beat Fox Valley Lutheran in the opening round before falling to eventual Division 3 runner-up Green Bay Notre Dame in Level 2. Merrill and Medford were routed by Rice Lake and New Richmond, respectively, in Level 1.

Those were the only three GNC teams in the tournament last season, following a three-way logjam for fourth in the conference. Lakeland, Mosinee and Ashland all finished 2-4, one conference win shy of playoff eligibility.

Lakeland is hoping this will be the year it ends its seven-year postseason drought, after falling to Mosinee in the final week of the last two seasons with a trip to the playoffs on the line.

Last year marked the first time since 2001 the playoff bracket did not include Mosinee.

The conference has only one new head coach this year, as Travis Larson replaces Bill Blake at the helm in Ashland.

Rhinelander enters 2017 trying to snap a 19-game conference losing streak that dates back to October 2013.

The conference season opens Friday, Sept. 1 with Antigo at Ashland, Mosinee at Merrill and Medford at Lakeland.

Rhinelander will host Wausau East in a non-conference game at Mike Webster Stadium that night. East, which has left the Valley Football Association to play an independent schedule, will face four of the seven GNC schools this fall.

1. MERRILL (2016: 6-4, 5-1 GNC)

Merrill shared the GNC crown with Medford and Antigo in 2016 and the Bluejays made the playoffs for the ninth straight year. However, for the fifth year in a row, the Bluejays could not advance past the first round as Rice Lake knocked out Merrill 41-0.

Merrill will have to replace All-State OL Jon Greutzmacher, but the Bluejays have several 2016 all-GNC selections returning on offense including QB Zach Mootz, OL Riley Young, OL Adam Detert and RB Nevada Laabs and RB Nate Grefe. All-conference recipients returning on defense for Merrill include DL Noah Bolling, DL Braedon Dorn and P Josiah Nohr, LB Cade Rajek and DE/OLB Isaac Meyer.

Coach Dominic Sturm said he “wants to start the season fast and play a more physical brand of football” as the Bluejays welcome back 23 letterwinners — with seven returning starters on offense and eight on defense. Merrill should enter 2017 as the favorites in the league race, and could have what it takes to end the postseason skid. Merrill will have its work cut out for it in the first two weeks of the season as they host Superior in Week 1 and travel to Kewaskum in Week 2. Both Superior and Kewaskum made the playoffs last year.

Matt Mattano, WJMT-AM

2. ANTIGO (2016: 7-4, 5-1 GNC)

The Antigo Red Robins enter the 2017 football season with high hopes, buoyed by a strong returning class of 25 seniors, including returnees at several skill positions, most notably quarterback and the offensive backfield.

Senior QB Matt Winter is back. Although Winter struggled at times throwing the ball a year ago, head coach Tom Schofield said he is encouraged by much improved mechanics shown early in camp Winter was a dangerous weapon running the ball, averaging over eight yards a carry in GNC games. Adam Schmidt returns to lead a deep backfield. The senior will also have very capable runners in Jericho Kelly, Jack Shinners and C.J. Levis behind him as Antigo is unlikely to deviate from its traditional run-first philosophy.

Winter, Antigo's two-way star, was second team all-GNC at safety, and anchors this season's secondary. In addition to Winter and Schmidt, other all-conference returnees for Antigo include John Schlieve on the defensive line and Mike Zabrowski on the offensive side of the line.

Schofield, GNC coach of the year each of his first two seasons in Antigo, is eyeing an outright conference title for the first time, as the Robins have shared the GNC crown the past two years. The Merrill game is the regular season finale and could decide the conference champ.

Scott Walbeck, Antigo Daily Journal

3. MEDFORD (2016: 5-4, 5-1 GNC)

Though hit with some significant graduation losses, including GNC offensive player of the year Conrad Bolz and defensive player of the year Josh Thiede, the Medford Raiders bring back valuable experience in the defensive front seven, the offensive line and at quarterback, and those areas should be the forces that drive the 2017 squad. Medford’s biggest question is depth, with only about 40 players in grades 10-12.

Senior DT Brady Loertscher and senior LB Kolten Hanson, both first-team All-GNC defensive picks a year ago, will lead the defense, which will also feature senior Alec Shear inside and seniors Trevor Kraemer and Zach Meier at defensive end. Senior Chett Grunwald fills in at linebacker. With sizable juniors Trevor Brehm and Nick Retterath adding strength on the interior of the line, the front seven looks stout.

Those same linemen should be a strength on the offensive side of the ball. Shear, the right tackle, was a first-team All-GNC pick. Shear, Brehm and Retterath are returning starters and Meier, the right guard, brings some experience. Kraemer adds another good blocker at tight end. Second-year starter Ben Lindgren is poised to improve upon his 43 percent completion percentage, 972 yards and nine touchdowns from a year ago at quarterback. Medford lost 2,000 yards of rushing production from Bolz and Thiede, but the running-back quartet of Hanson, Loertscher, junior Garret Hill and sophomore Ean Wilson could surprise, especially if the line meets expectations. Senior wideout Cameron Wenzel is another returning two-way starter.

Matt Frey, Star News

4. LAKELAND (2016: 2-7, 2-4 GNC)

Lakeland Union High School enters its second season under the direction of head coach Dan Barutha.

In his opening campaign, the Thunderbirds lost a chance at their first playoff berth since 2009 on the last play of the regular season against Mosinee.

Lakeland went 2-4 in the Great Northern Conference and 2-7 overall, but started to play well down the stretch. The T-Birds nearly sprung an upset on Antigo and beat Ashland before losing in overtime to Mosinee in the final game of the season.

Barutha has made his intentions clear in the early portion of the season. He wants to win now and he thinks his team has the talent to compete with any team in the conference.

After two non-conference games to start the season, Lakeland has a brutal stretch that includes games against Medford, Antigo, Mosinee and Merrill consecutively. In order to have a chance to finish in the top half of the conference, the T-Birds will need to take two of those games and likely three to have a chance at a conference title.

Much of the season hinges on the play of sophomore quarterback Michael Ouimette, who was chosen as the starter back in the spring. He’s got all of the physical attributes, he just needs to put it together.

If Lakeland stays healthy — which it didn’t last year — this should be a playoff team.

Nick Sabato, The Lakeland Times

5. MOSINEE (2016: 2-7, 2-4 GNC)

Mosinee looks to rebound from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2001 with key returnees in the interior on both sides of the ball.

Mosinee finished 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the GNC under first-year coach Craig Martens last season. A one-point loss to Ashland and a two-point loss to GNC tri-champ Antigo kept Mosinee from qualifying for the playoffs. Martens looks to get back to the playoffs with the focus being to “look internally and execute the fundamentals, limit mistakes, and play fast with enthusiasm.”

All-GNC Jose Mohr (1st team OL, 2nd team DL) leads the way, along with Grant Lindell (HM OL) and Wyatt Beyerl. Ben Vandehey (758 yards, 4 TD, 9 INT) returns after taking the majority of snaps at quarterback last year. Justin Stubbe had 282 yards rushing on a 5.9 average last year and looks to get a bulk of the carries this year, along with returning as an honorable mention linebacker from the defensive side.

Loukas Trzcinski (8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD) and Ryan Thomas (7-75-1) will see an increased role as the top returnees at wide receiver. Carter Samples (HM DL) and Ty Cook should also be contributors both offensively and defensively.

Gregg Scott, Great Northern Conference Statistician

6. ASHLAND (2016: 2-7, 2-4 GNC)

The Oredockers will be going back to their roots and run the wishbone offense. Ashland ran the wishbone while winning state titles in the ’80s and ’90s.

Defensive coordinator Travis Larson has been elevated to head coach, replacing Bill Blake, who went 7-20 in his three seasons at the helm. Ashland's defense spent way too much time on the field a year ago when the Oredockers' passing offense sputtered during a 2-4 GNC campaign. Larson and the Oredockers hope to use a ball-control running game to limit the game's possessions and give the defense more of a breather.

The Oredockers return their entire interior offensive line, which is led by 6-4, 300-pound junior tackle Hunter Powless. The Oredockers graduated some talented tailbacks who would look good in this year's wishbone. Ashland plans to use a stable of backs to keep ball carriers fresh and wear defenses down. The Oredockers will have an inexperienced backfield, and the line will have to do more drive-blocking this year after doing a lot of pass-blocking last season.

Ashland's defense played well early in games during conference play a year ago. A bit vanilla by Larson's standards last season, the Oredockers have added new schemes to combat some of the talented offenses they will see in conference play.

Garett Greenwald, Ashland Daily Press

7. RHINELANDER (2016: 2-7, 0-6 GNC)

The Hodags have a fair amount of returning experience, featuring a roster with 15 seniors, as they try to snap a 19-game conference losing skid this fall.

Dual-threat QB Logan Freund returns for his senior campaign after leading the Hodags in both passing (1,121 yards-6 TD-12 INT) and rushing (125 carries-438 yards-5 TD) last fall. He and OL/LB Colton Krueger are Rhinelander’s two returning all-conference recipients.

Between graduation and other factors, Freund’s top five receivers from last year are not eligible to catch the ball this year. Alec Kurtz, who played at tight end last fall, has moved to center joining Krueger, who moved from running back to offensive guard midway through last season. Kurtz, Krueger and fellow senior Jared Fabich will lead an undersized offensive line for Rhinelander this season.

A number a new faces hope to make an impact this season, with 20 sophomores on the varsity roster. Two of those players, RB/LB Drake Martin and WR/DB Chase Hunt, have impressed in preseason camp.

Fourth-year head coach Chris Ferge takes over the defensive play-calling duties for the Hodags, who will still utilize a 3-5-3 scheme this fall. Aaron Kraemer has been promoted to offensive coordinator and will call the shots for Rhinelander’s spread offense.

Jeremy Mayo, Northwoods River News

GNC Media Poll Results

No. Team (1st place votes) Pts.

1. Merrill (6) 53

2. Antigo (2) 50

3. Medford 40

4. Lakeland 30

5. Mosinee 25

6. Ashland 17

7. Rhinelander 9

Breakdown by votes

Team Pts. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th

Merrill 53 6 1 1 -- -- -- --

Antigo 50 2 6 -- -- -- -- --

Medford 40 -- 1 6 1 -- -- --

Lakeland 30 -- -- 1 5 1 1 --

Mosinee 25 -- -- -- 2 5 1 --

Ashland 17 -- -- -- -- 2 5 1

Rhinelander 9 -- -- -- -- -- 1 7