Home / The Star News / Medford sweeps Saturday Legion DH, falls to defending GNLC champs

Medford sweeps Saturday Legion DH, falls to defending GNLC champs



Thu, 06/27/2019 - 8:54am mattf

Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team reached the mid-point of its Great Northern Legion Conference season Saturday with a 3-1 record after sweeping Northwoods Post 114 from Eagle River 6-0 and 8-3 in a doubleheader played at Jaycee Field.
Pitching was a big story for Medford as four different hurlers combined to put up zeros in 13 of 14 innings pitched. Offensively, Post 147 used one big inning in each game to put notches in the win column.
The 3-1 record left Medford (5-1 overall) a half-game behind 3-0 Rhinelander, who was scheduled to host a doubleheader with Mosinee Wednesday night. Medford’s home game with Minocqua on Monday was rained out and will now be played Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.
Spike Alexander and Ethan Hahn combined to throw a two-hit shutout in game one.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here