Medford sweeps Saturday Legion DH, falls to defending GNLC champs

Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team reached the mid-point of its Great Northern Legion Conference season Saturday with a 3-1 record after sweeping Northwoods Post 114 from Eagle River 6-0 and 8-3 in a doubleheader played at Jaycee Field.

Pitching was a big story for Medford as four different hurlers combined to put up zeros in 13 of 14 innings pitched. Offensively, Post 147 used one big inning in each game to put notches in the win column.

The 3-1 record left Medford (5-1 overall) a half-game behind 3-0 Rhinelander, who was scheduled to host a doubleheader with Mosinee Wednesday night. Medford’s home game with Minocqua on Monday was rained out and will now be played Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.

Spike Alexander and Ethan Hahn combined to throw a two-hit shutout in game one.

