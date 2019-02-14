Medford starts final week with quality win

In a lightly-attended rescheduled game Monday at Raider Hall, the Medford girls basketball team fed off its own energy, got into an early offensive rhythm and took down the Mosinee Indians 61-47 in a mild Great Northern Conference upset.

Three days after being taken out of their comfort zone by Rhinelander’s defense, the Raiders scored Mosinee’s defense early with a 14-4 run that gave them a double-digit lead. The Indians chipped away and got the lead down to 27-23, but the Raiders finished the first half with what turned out to be a critical 10-2 spurt that made it 37-25 and the Raiders maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second half.

“We knew after our Rhinelander game we didn’t run our offense very well,” head coach Jessica Faude said after her team improved to 6-4 in the GNC and 10-8 overall. “That’s how we’ve done well in games –– staying composed, run our offense and keeping our intensity up on defense. If we keep the intensity up on defense, then the shots will fall.”

