Medford sprinters finish 4th, 6th in their last prep races

With most of their previous state experience coming in relays, Medford’s senior trio of Hunter Brandner, Victor Rinaldi and Trey Ulrich got the chance to showcase their abilities in individual races at last weekend’s WIAA Division 2 track and field championships.

For Rinaldi and Brandner, who have become true partners in leading Medford’s sprint crew, their last state trip couldn’t have gone much better.

Brandner took fourth Saturday in his specialty event, the 400-meter dash, and lowered his school record time, while Rinaldi, in his last race as a Raider, pushed his way to the awards podium with a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter final.

“It’s awesome,” Brandner said. “It’s what I’ve been working for all year, all through high school. As a sophomore, I never would’ve guessed I would’ve come this far.”

