Medford Post 147 plays for regional title Monday

Medford's Zach Haynes rounds third base and scores the winning run in Sunday's 5-4 walk-off victory over Marathon that sent Post 147 to Monday's championship round in the Class A Marathon regional. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsTeammates mob Cade Alexander (22) after his double down the left field line scored Zach Haynes with the winning run in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Marathon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
For the first time since forming its own program in 2007, Medford’s Post 147 American Legion baseball team is playing for a regional championship in Wisconsin’s post-season tournament.
Having started out 3-0, Medford is in strong position to win the double-elimination regional tournament Monday night in Marathon. Post 147 plays Wittenberg at 5 p.m. Wittenberg has one loss in the tournament, a 4-3 defeat to Medford on Saturday night.
Medford would have to lose to Wittenberg twice tonight to be denied a spot in the Class A state tournament to be hosted by Osseo July 27-31.
Medford’s third win of the tournament Sunday was its second consecutive down-to-the-wire win. Medford shook off a slow start to beat Marathon 5-4 when Zach Haynes and Cade Alexander hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie.
Medford scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to overturn a 3-2 deficit to beat Wittenberg Saturday night with Haynes getting the big hit in that inning. Earlier that day, Medford routed Tomahawk 8-1 behind a dominant complete game outing by pitcher Nick Retterath.
