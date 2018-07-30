Medford Post 147 Legion team's state run ends in slugfest

The Medford Post 147 American Legion baseball team again showed a flair for the dramatic during its appearance at the Class A state tournament in Osseo, but this time, the team fell short in its two games that went down to the wire and was eliminated over the weekend.

Medford trailed 1-0 since the first inning in Friday’s opener against Freedom before taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Trenton Woebbeking. But Freedom answered in the bottom half, walking Medford off on Dan VanToll’s tie-breaking shot down the leftfield line.

Medford got out of a first-inning jam Saturday against Altoona and then buried them with a seven-run rally in the bottom half of the inning while coasting to a 9-3 win. Medford pounded out 15 hits in the win, with Woebbeking getting three and Zach Haynes, Jon Laher, John McMurry and Spike Alexander collecting two each.

The offense continued to shine Sunday, but too many mistakes in the field and some fine hitting by Fennimore as well allowed it to eliminate Medford 13-11. A Trey Hunt grand slam in the top of the fifth inning was the big blow for Fennimore, who advanced to take on Waupun Monday night in the semifinal round. Medford trailed 11-4 after the slam and still trailed 13-7 going into the bottom of the seventh before rallying for four runs. The rally, unfortunately, ended on a base-running mistake.

Ethan Hahn, Laher and Nick Retterath each had three of Medford’s 17 hits. Fennimore had 13 hits.

See Thursday’s edition of The Star News for more on the team’s state appearance.