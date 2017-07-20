Medford Post 147 falls in regional opener

The Medford Post 147 American Legion baseball team fell 1-0 to Wittenberg Thursday morning in the opener of the Class A Tomahawk regional tournament.

Wittenberg scored in the bottom of the seventh to break a scoreless tie.

Medford is still alive in the double-elimination tournament and will play again at 9 a.m. on Friday against the loser of Thursday’s Marathon vs. Tomahawk game, which was set for 2 p.m. Friday’s winner advances to a 2 p.m. game. The loser is eliminated.