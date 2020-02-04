Medford grads hit the track; Wright completes first year at Barton

The 2019-20 college sports year came to a premature end in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several local athletes were able to complete their winter seasons in indoor track and basketball.

Victor Rinaldi, a 2018 Medford graduate, placed 11th in the men’s 60-meter dash at the 2020 WIAC Indoor Championships, held Feb. 28-29 at UW-Oshkosh. His time was 7.03 seconds, just 0.03 seconds shy of a top-eight finish and a spot in the finals. The Warhawks were fourth out of eight teams in the meet’s final standings with 74.3333 points. UW-La Crosse won it with 169 points, followed by UW-Oshkosh (148.5) and UW-Eau Claire (119.6666).

Rinaldi started the indoor season by finishing fourth in the 60-meter dash in 7.09 seconds in the Jan. 25 Karl Schlender Open hosted by Whitewater. He was 14th in a time of 7.14 seconds a week later in the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Classic.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.