Medford girls rule the GNC; team effort leads to conference title

After near misses the last two years, the Medford Raiders’ girls track and field team claimed the Great Northern Conference championship Tuesday at Raider Field, edging their rivals from Lakeland 187.5-180 to win the title. The boys finished second behind Lakeland. Post-season competition starts Monday with the regional meet at Mosinee. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Hunter Brandner (l.) and Victor Rinaldi lead the pack in the boys 200-meter dash final. Rinaldi won in 22.6 seconds, while Brandner was 0.08 seconds behind. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Lauren Meyer bursts out of the starting block in the girls 1,600-meter relay. Meyer, Katie Phillips, Lainey Brunner and Mandi Baker took second in the race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
A 20-point margin last year. A 13-point margin the year before. A 17.5-point margin in 2014. Certainly the Medford Raiders have been close.
On Tuesday, the girls got it done.
Getting scoring contributions in almost every event, the Raiders ended Lakeland’s three-year reign atop girls track and field in the Great Northern Conference, winning the league meet by a 187.5-180 margin at Raider Field. It’s Medford’s first track and field title since the GNC formed in the 2008-09. The girls’ last Lumberjack Conference title was in 2004.
The Raiders once dominated the Lumberjack, winning 11 girls championships under coaches Mike Bub and Lois Giese. Bub, who was named the girls Coach of the Year after the meet, was obviously happy to see the program get back to championship form.
“It was a team effort,” he said. “Yes our big guns did what they’re supposed to. But then you have people like Bailey Klabunde take second in the triple jump and you have Hannah Quante throw 2 feet further in the shot put. They kept nickel and diming, nickel and diming, nickel and diming. They got in front and they kinda just played off each other. They all wanted to find a way to get more points.”
