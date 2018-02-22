Medford girls eliminated by Mosinee

The Medford girls basketball team started well, but Mosinee’s defense got them out of sync as the game wore on and the ninth-seeded Indians upset the eighth-seeded Raiders 52-45 Wednesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

The game was postponed a day due to icy weather and school closings on Tuesday.

Medford led by as many as eight in the first half and led 25-18 at halftime and still led 29-20 early in the second half, when things unraveled offensively and Mosinee put just enough of a run together to tighten the screws on the Raiders. The Indians took their first lead at 37-36 on a Paige Wicklund free throw with 6:17 left and the Raiders never got it back, getting only as close as one or two down the stretch.

“In the second half, it just got away from us slowly,” Medford head coach Jessica Faude said. “Little things where we’d force the ball where we shouldn’t have. (The Indians) just slowly got the momentum back in their hands. Things didn’t fall our way this time around. Forcing things that weren’t there, a couple turnovers got the momentum back in their hands a little bit.”

After sinking three early 3-pointers, Medford never hit another one and finished an abysmal three of 25 from behind the arc (12 percent) and 17 of 60 overall from the field (28.3 percent). Mosinee wasn’t much better at 19 of 56 overall (33.9 percent) and two of 16 from long range. Medford was just eight of 18 from the free throw line as well, while Mosinee was 12 of 22. Turnovers were nearly even as well with Medford committing 19 and Mosinee 20.

Another big key was rebounding. In a 79-55 Medford win on Feb. 1, Medford had a big 49-36 advantage, including 20 offensive rebounds. This time, Mosinee held an overall edge of 45-37.

Senior Lainey Brunner led Medford in her final high school basketball game with 14 points. Wicklund led Mosinee with 13, while Megan Priest added 12.

Medford finishes 12-11. Mosinee improved to 12-11 and gets the unenviable task of traveling to top-seeded Hortonville on Friday.