Medford finally cuts down Tomahawk swimmers

A couple of lineup tweaks and some noticeable time drops led the Medford girls swim team to a 92-78 win at Tomahawk Thursday.

The win marked the first time the Raiders beat Tomahawk in a Great Northern Conference dual meet since a 90-80 win in 2012 and put them at 3-1 in the league standings, good for a second-place tie with Lakeland, who they visit on Oct. 10.

“Going into this meet I had predicted we would score 83 points,” Medford head coach Betsy Berends said. “We needed 86 to win. I told the girls they had to pick up three points somewhere that I did not expect, and they far exceeded my expectations.”

