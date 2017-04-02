Home / The Star News / Medford clinches GNC wrestling championship

Medford clinches GNC wrestling championship



The Medford Raiders pose for pictures following Saturday's GNC wrestling meet. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Sat, 02/04/2017 - 5:55pm mattf
Six wrestlers win individual titles
February 4, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

 

For the first time since 2011, the Medford Raiders are wrestling team champions of the Great Northern Conference. 

The Raiders scored 420 points to take the top spot at Saturday's GNC wrestling meet, holding off challenges from Rhinelander and Antigo to win the program's first-ever outright GNC championship. 

And freshman Jake Brunner (106 pounds), senior Josh Brooks (120 pounds), freshman Zeke Sigmund (126 pounds), senior Preston Carlson (145 pounds), junior Kolten Hanson (170 pounds) and freshman Jake Rau (190 pounds) each won their respective brackets. 

Brooks completed the career sweep with his fourth GNC title, Carlson won his second straight title and Hanson won his second title in three years. 

Medford went undefeated (5-0) during the conference dual season and needed only to avoid a Saturday stumble to clinch the team championship. 

GNC wrestling meet - team standings
Feb. 4, 2017 - Antigo High School

1. Medford, 420 points
2. Rhinelander, 394 
3. Antigo, 326
4. Tomahawk, 275
5. Lakeland, 197
6. Mosinee, 136
 

For a full recap and more photos from Saturday's GNC wrestling meet, pick up a copy of Thursday's Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here