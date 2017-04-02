Medford clinches GNC wrestling championship

For the first time since 2011, the Medford Raiders are wrestling team champions of the Great Northern Conference.

The Raiders scored 420 points to take the top spot at Saturday's GNC wrestling meet, holding off challenges from Rhinelander and Antigo to win the program's first-ever outright GNC championship.

And freshman Jake Brunner (106 pounds), senior Josh Brooks (120 pounds), freshman Zeke Sigmund (126 pounds), senior Preston Carlson (145 pounds), junior Kolten Hanson (170 pounds) and freshman Jake Rau (190 pounds) each won their respective brackets.

Brooks completed the career sweep with his fourth GNC title, Carlson won his second straight title and Hanson won his second title in three years.

Medford went undefeated (5-0) during the conference dual season and needed only to avoid a Saturday stumble to clinch the team championship.

GNC wrestling meet - team standings

Feb. 4, 2017 - Antigo High School

1. Medford, 420 points

2. Rhinelander, 394

3. Antigo, 326

4. Tomahawk, 275

5. Lakeland, 197

6. Mosinee, 136

