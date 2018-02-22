Home / The Star News / Medford’s teams win once, come close against top-ranked foes

Medford girls skip Sarah Thums (l.) and Avery Apfelbeck discuss the team's next move during the team's loss to Poynette Friday at the Wisconsin State High School Championships in Wausau. Photo by Brian Wilson/The Star NewsRaider Shawna Konieczny leaves the hack and sends a rock sliding toward the house during Friday's state action. Photo by Brian Wilson/The Star NewsBrady Tlusty releases his rock during the game against Lodi. With all of the boys team returning, the program is looking for a strong finish next year. Photo by Brian Wilson/The Star News
Curling is a game of inches where a missed rock can be the difference between a win and loss.
The point was hit home for both the boys and girls curling teams competing at the State High School Curling Championships held Feb. 16 and 17 at the Wausau Curling Center.
The girls team of Sarah Thums, Shawna Konieczny, Avery Apfelbeck and Beth Wilson went into the tournament as the ninth seed out of 16 teams and went 1-2 in its pool, beating 16th-seeded Wausau East II 8-6 and losing to top-seeded Stevens Point 6-3 and eighth-seeded Poynette 12-0. The girls were 3-7 in the Northern Conference for the season.
The boys team of Brady Tlusty, Sam Lindow, Logan Egle, Riley Kleist and Zach Kawa came into the tournament as the 15th seed out of 16 teams and went 1-2 in its pool, beating seventh-seeded Lodi 10-2 and losing to second-seeded Wausau West 5-4 and 10th-seeded Appleton East 7-3.
