Medford’s sweep ends 34-game GNC streak for Antigo

The Medford Raiders gained a big shot of confidence by scoring three runs in the first inning of game one Tuesday and they never looked back in a stunning doubleheader sweep over Antigo at Raider Field that suddenly has them sitting atop the Great Northern Conference with three games to play.

John McMurry hit a two-run double and a two-run homer to give pitcher Cade Alexander a 5-0 lead that he refused to give up in Medford’s 5-2 win in the opener. The Raiders banged out 14 hits and took advantage of an uncharacteristic seven Antigo errors to roll 16-8 in game two.

The game-one win snapped Antigo’s 34-game GNC winning streak. The Red Robins had won 41 of their last 42 GNC games. In the last three years, Antigo was 6-0 against Medford, outscoring the Raiders 87-14.

Now at 7-2 in the GNC, the Raiders hold half-game leads over 6-2 Antigo and 7-3 Mosinee while Rhinelander isn’t out of it at 5-3.

