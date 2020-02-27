Medford’s Rau, Sigmund get one more shot at state

The fortunes of Medford wrestling took a positive turn when the class of 2020 arrived along with head coach Brandon Marcis in the fall of 2016.

Three Great Northern Conference and two WIAA Division 2 regional championships later, this chapter of Raider wrestling is down to one last weekend for two remaining competitors.

Jake Rau and Zeke Sigmund navigated the mine field that was the WIAA Division 2 Osceola sectional well enough on Saturday to make it to this weekend’s state competition at the Kohl Center in Madison. It’s the third straight state appearance for both. Rau goes in as a marked man having won last year’s state title at 220 pounds. At 145 pounds, Sigmund aims to close out his career with his first top-six podium finish.

