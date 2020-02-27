Home / The Star News

Medford’s Rau, Sigmund get one more shot at state



Medford’s Jake Rau battles with Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal’s Gunner Hoffman in the 220-pound sectional championship match between the state’s top ranked wrestlers in the weight class Saturday. Rau won this matchup 4-3 and will make his third state appearance this weekend. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record GleanerMedford’s Zeke Sigmund puts Bryce Blaken of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro on his back for a near fall during a 14-0 major decision in the third-place match at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Osceola sectional. The win clinched Sigmund’s third straight state appearance. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record GleanerEmett Grunwald struggles to get out from the bottom during his 2-1 loss to Ellsworth's Carter Huppert in the 152-pound quarterfinals at Saturday's Osceola sectional. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record Gleaner
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 8:40am mattf
The fortunes of Medford wrestling took a positive turn when the class of 2020 arrived along with head coach Brandon Marcis in the fall of 2016.
Three Great Northern Conference and two WIAA Division 2 regional championships later, this chapter of Raider wrestling is down to one last weekend for two remaining competitors.
Jake Rau and Zeke Sigmund navigated the mine field that was the WIAA Division 2 Osceola sectional well enough on Saturday to make it to this weekend’s state competition at the Kohl Center in Madison. It’s the third straight state appearance for both. Rau goes in as a marked man having won last year’s state title at 220 pounds. At 145 pounds, Sigmund aims to close out his career with his first top-six podium finish.
