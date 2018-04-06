Medals for Medford in successful local weekend at WIAA track championships

The medalists

Medford’s Hunter Brandner won the fourth-place medal in the boys Div. 2 400-meter dash with a school-record time of 49.78 seconds.

Medford’s Victor Rinaldi won the sixth-place medal in the boys Div. 2 200-meter dash with a time of 22.55 seconds.

Medford’s Paige Brandner, Lauren Meyer, Franny Seidel and Katie Phillips won the fifth-place medal in the girls Div. 2 3,200-meter relay with a school-record time of 9:41.32.

Medford’s Zech Lewandowski won the fifth-place medals in the boys wheelchair 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 1:30.03, the boys wheelchair 100-meter dash in a personal-best time of 23.46 seconds and the boys wheelchair shot put with a throw of 15 feet, 3 inches.

Near misses

Rib Lake’s Tyler Balgord, Connor Czysz, John Henry Hopkins and Zach Makovsky finished seventh in the boys Div. 3 400-meter relay with a time of 45.28 seconds.

Gilman’s Evelyn Fryza finished eighth and made the finals in the girls Div. 3 shot put. Her best throw was 36 feet, 9 inches, which was a personal-best.

Victor Rinaldi, Austin Mientke, Alex Carstenen and Andy Poetzl finished ninth in the boys Div. 2 800-meter relay with a time of 1:31.86.

The rest of the results

Medford’s Alicia Kawa finished 10th in the girls Div. 2 3,200-meter run with a personal-best time of 11:41.79.

Rib Lake’s Emily Espinonza finished 11th in the girls Div. 3 800-meter run with a season-best time of 2:26.78.

Rib Lake’s Hailey Wudi, Zoei Goodrich, Kelli Lueck and Emily Espinoza finished 14th in the girls Div. 3 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:43.86.

Medford’s Sami Stolp finished 14th in the girls Div. 2 long jump at 16 feet, 4.75 inches and 14th in the girls Div. 2 triple jump at 33 feet, 2.75 inches.

Medford’s Trey Ulrich finished 14th in the boys Div. 2 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:39.37.

Medford’s Lauren Meyer finished 14th in the girls Div. 2 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.69.

Rib Lake’s John Henry Hopkins finished 14th in the boys Div. 3 long jump at 19 feet, 3.25 inches.

Rib Lake’s Tyler Balgord, Ashton Keiser, Chase Swan and Dakota Fox finished 15th in the boys Div. 3 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:37.79.