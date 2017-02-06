Home / Marawood announces spring all-conference teams

Fri, 06/02/2017 - 9:10am mattf
June 2, 2017

The Marawood Conference announced all-conference teams for the 2017 spring sports season. The following North Division honorees represent Rib Lake. 

BASEBALL

First team: Zane Mencheski, So.

Second team Jerod Arkola, Jr; Jesus Ontiveros, Jr.

Honorable mention: Tristian Weinzatl, Sr; Levi Ewan, Fr.

SOFTBALL

Second team: Erin Probst, Jr; Taylor Schmidtfranz, So.

Honorable mention: Brooke Scheithauer, Jr; Brittney Staab, So.

