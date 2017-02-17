Home / The Star News / Marawood announces all-conference basketball teams

Marawood announces all-conference basketball teams



FILE PHOTO: Rib Lake girls basketball head coach Mike Wudi was named Marawood North Coach of the Year. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSFILE PHOTO: Rib Lake junior Katie Cardey was named the Marawood North Player of the Year. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSFILE PHOTO: Rib Lake's Levi Ewan was named second-team All-Marawood North. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 02/17/2017 - 9:02am mattf
Cardey is girls Player of the Year, Wudi named Coach of the Year
February 17, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

 

The Marawood Conference has announced all-conference teams for the 2016-17 boys and girls basketball seasons.

On the girls side, Rib Lake junior Katie Cardey was named the Marawood North Player of the Year and the team's head coach, Mike Wudi, was named North Coach of the Year. 

Cardey led the North in scoring this season (17.8 ppg) and picked up first-team all-conference honors for the second straight season.

Wudi has compiled a 28-37 record in two-plus seasons at the helm. The Redmen are 14-6, their best record since 2006-07, heading into a second place Marawood Crossover game against Newman Catholic, set for tomorrow at Abbotsford High School at 1 p.m.

Junior Gracie Weinke was named second-team all-conference and sophomore Rae Wright and junior Hailey Wudi each received honorable mentions.

Freshman Levi Ewan was Rib Lake's top all-conference honoree on the boys side. The playmaking guard was named second-team all-conference. Freshman Nick Gerstberger and senior Carson Patrick each received honorable mentions.

Rib Lake is 9-10 after an 80-53 loss to Prentice last night and faces Abbotsford on Monday to complete its regular season schedule.

 

For more coverage of Rib Lake boys and girls basketball, pick up a copy of The Star News, available each Thursday.

