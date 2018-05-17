Many breakthrough times and distances at Eastern Cloverbelt meet
Sophomore Evelyn Fryza took second in both throwing events and junior Trevor Schmitt placed third in two events and fourth in another, leading Gilman to fifth- and sixth-place finishes at Tuesday’s Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships held in Colby.
The boys got the fifth-place team finish, scoring 50 points to beat Owen-Withee (41), Greenwood (39) and Columbus Catholic (28). The girls scored 56 points to beat Owen-Withee (49.5) and Columbus Catholic (29) in the eight-team meet.
The finishes were improvements over 2017 for both teams. The boys were sixth and the girls were eighth a year ago in Gilman.
Personal bests were one big theme of the night.
