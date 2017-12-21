Major decisions, pins are crucial in win over Athens

Up 34-0 through seven matches, it was hard to believe every point would matter Tuesday for the Medford wrestlers.

But with two forfeits and matches against some of Athens’ best wrestlers looming, that wound up being the case as the Raiders held on for a 38-36 non-conference win at Raider Hall. Medford held an 8-6 edge in matches win, but head coach Brandon Marcis said the key was getting four pins and two major decisions in those eight wins.

“We knew it was going to be a battle of bonus points,” Marcis said. “That was a point of emphasis. We were talking before the meet that we have to take every point that we can get, whether it’s a major, a tech fall or a pin. We did it.”

