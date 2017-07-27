Long trip well worth it for Gilman grad

Months ago, the invitation for Brady Emstrom to compete in the Down Under Sports Track and Field Meet seemed too good to be true.

After taking the trip earlier this month, the experience for Emstrom and his parents, Fred and Kelly, still seems too good to be true.

Emstrom, a 2017 graduate of Gilman High School, competed in two events in the meet, held July 7-9 at the Griffith University Athletics Center on the Gold Coast of Australia, just south of Brisbane. He set a personal-best in the high jump, taking second out of four competitors in the 18-19 men’s age group and sixth in the finals of the long jump in the same age group.

The entire trip spanned from July 2-13 with nine days in Australia and another three in Hawaii on the return trip home. Emstrom was invited based on some of his track and field results from his junior season at Gilman. He finished his senior year this June with a seventh-place finish in the long jump at the WIAA Division 3 state meet at UW-La Crosse.

