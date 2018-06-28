Locals continue to contribute this spring

Student-athletes from Taylor County contributed on the diamonds and in track and field for their respective collegiate squads during the spring season.

Following is a summary of some of that success, starting with outdoor track and field.

2016 Medford graduate Lakyn Kummer nearly broke the 60-second barrier twice during the season in the 400-meter dash, was part of the WIAC runner-up 1,600-meter relay team and got a chance to run in the NCAA Division III National Championships for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds.

