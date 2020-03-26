Levi Ewan tops All-North list; four seniors earn awards

It ended abruptly and it will never feel like it ended fairly, but the run for Rib Lake senior basketball players Levi Ewan, Nick Gerstberger, Steven Petkau and Devyn Vlach ended memorably with a second Marawood North conference championship in three years, a second WIAA Division 5 regional championship in three years and a sectional win that’s eluded the program for so many years.

It also ends with high praise for the foursome, who all earned All-Marawood North honors following their 2019-20 championship season. Ewan took it one step further, earning All-State honorable mention from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Ewan was named the Marawood North’s Player of the Year for the second time in his prep career, Gerstberger landed second-team All-North honors for the second time and Petkau made the second-team for his first All-North basketball award. Vlach got honorable mention for the first time in recognition of his contributions to the team’s 12-4 season in Marawood Conference play and 22-4 mark overall.

