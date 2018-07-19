Home / The Star News / Late threat goes unfulfilled; RL Legion swept

Rib Lake's Brock Thiede hits a ground that is misplayed by the Chequamegon defense in the third inning of Monday's 11-1 game-one loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake first baseman Carter Scheithauer bobbles the baseball momentarily but recovers to easily make an unassisted putout of a Chequamegon hitter during Monday’s 4-3 game-two loss in the team’s home finale for the summer. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Losses in both ends of a doubleheader were frustrating Monday for the Rib Lake Legion baseball team but for very different reasons.
In the first of two five-inning games, Rib Lake had a defensive meltdown in the top of the second inning when Chequamegon scored nine runs to roll to an 11-1 win. In game two, Rib Lake had the tying run on third base with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and eventually loaded the bases with one out, but couldn’t put the ball in play after that and lost 4-3.
After a strong 7-1 start, Rib Lake is now 9-10 this summer with a nine-inning game at Marathon tonight, Thursday, and a doubleheader at Prentice-Phillips on Monday left on the summer schedule.
