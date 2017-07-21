Late Friday Class A regional baseball update

Update: Medford Post 147 scored four runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the sixth to eliminate Marion from the Class A Tomahawk regional 15-5 on Friday afternoon. Medford will face the loser of Friday night's Marathon vs. Iola game at 11:30 am on Saturday. Marathon remained unbeaten earlier on Friday with a 14-3 rout of Wittenberg.

The Medford Post 147 American Legion baseball team scored nine first-inning runs and blasted host Tomahawk 12-2 Friday morning at the Class A regional tournament. Medford will play Marion at 2 pm in an elimination game.

Marathon faces Wittenberg in a winner's bracket game at 11:30.

Day one results were: Wittenberg 1, Medford 0; Mosinee 4, Marion 1; Marathon 1, Tomahawk 0; Iola 6, Mosinee 5.