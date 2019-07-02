Home / The Star News / Last round success pushes Raiders to GNC wrestling title

Medford’s Jake Rau, who still has not lost a match this season, had to work for this pin over Rhinelander’s Trevor Knapp, but he gets it in the fourth round of wrestling in the 220-pound weight class during Saturday’s Great Northern Conference tournament at Raider Hall. Rau was one of Medford’s five individual champions. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford athletic director Andy Guden high fives senior Andy Poetzl before awarding Poetzl and the Raiders with their GNC wrestling championship trophy Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Medford Raiders celebrate their success following Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet at Raider Hall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The three-way tie between Medford, Antigo and Tomahawk after the dual-meet portion of the schedule carried into Saturday’s Great Northern Conference wrestling tournament at Raider Hall when the three teams were separated by just four points after three rounds and Antigo held a slim 233-228 lead over Medford going into the fifth and final round.
That’s when things became pretty simple for the Raiders.
“Beat the head-to-head guys,” junior 220-pound wrestler Jake Rau said. “If you had to wrestle an Antigo kid, just try to get as many points as you can, pinning him or even not getting pinned.”
“Like coach (Brandon Marcis) said, ‘you win the round, you win the tournament,’” senior 138-pounder Andy Poetzl said. “That’s all it boiled down to.”
