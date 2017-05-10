Lady Redmen earn their shot at North crown

While Tuesday was a night of celebration in honor of Rib Lake head coach Barb Anderson’s 34-year career, there also was a must-win volleyball match that had to be dealt with.

The players took care of business, shaking off one lull at the end of game three to put away the Abbotsford Falcons in four games. After two losses in the Marawood Conference’s opening crossover meet, the Redmen have battled back with eight straight league wins and have given themselves a shot to earn a piece of the North Division championship.

Now 8-2, Rib Lake goes to 9-1 Athens on Tuesday night to close out the league schedule, looking to forge a tie at the top with the Blue Jays.

