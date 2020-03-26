Home / The Star News

Kuhn heads All-GNC team; Brown is Coach of the Year



Player of the Year Peyton Kuhn of Medford was one of five Raiders to earn All-GNC honors for 2019-20. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsSenior Justin Sullivan, shown here passing out of trap during Medford's WIAA regional win over Rice Lake, earned first-team honors in this All-GNC boys basketball vote. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRyan Brown, pictured here applauding Medford’s clinching of the Great Northern Conference championship on Feb. 14, earned the league’s Coach of the Year award for the second time in four years. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 8:55am mattf

As expected after a perfect 12-0 run through league play, the 2019-20 All-Great Northern Conference boys basketball team has plenty of representation from the Medford Raiders.
At the top of the list are junior guard Peyton Kuhn, who was named the conference’s Player of the Year and Ryan Brown, who received his second GNC Coach of the Year award after guiding the Raiders to their outstanding 19-5 season.
Kuhn joined seniors Luke Spink of Mosinee and Ryan Peterson of Northland Pines as unanimous picks for this year’s squad. All three are two-time first-team selections. Spink was the 2018-19 Player of the Year.
Medford senior Justin Sullivan and Antigo senior Tanner Resch round out the first team. Raider seniors Doug Way and Onyi Ekwueme made the honorable mention list as did freshman Logan Baumgartner. Sullivan and Way also were honorable mentionees a year ago.
