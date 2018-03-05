A kickstart to the GNC soccer season

The Medford Raiders aren’t overly experienced and they definitely aren’t deep with the roster having dropped to a dangerously-low 13 players.

But they opened their Great Northern Conference girls soccer season Tuesday as winners, and that sounded mighty good to them.

Freshman Jasmine Wiitala scored the team’s first two goals of the season from nearly the same spot in the first half, junior goalie Sarah Thums came up with a huge save in the final seconds of the half and the defense did its job in the Raiders’ 2-1 win over Mosinee in the first home game of the season.

The win was Medford’s first over Mosinee since a 2-1 double-overtime win on May 15, 2014 and its first over a GNC opponent other than perennial doormat Antigo since a 1-0 win over Newman Catholic on May 14, 2015.

