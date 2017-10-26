Home / The Star News / Kawa is bright spot in a tough day for Raider girls

Medford's top three runners (l. to r.) Alicia Kawa, Lauren Meyer and Franny Seidel are part of the lead pack in the very early stages of Saturday's sectional race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Ellee Grunwald uses a downhill stretch to her advantage early in Saturday's race at Waupaca. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Grace Kelley keeps pace with a pair of Shawano runners with about a half-mile to go in the race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford freshman Alicia Kawa joins sectional champion Ashley Peterson of Lakeland and the rest of the individual state qualifiers on the awards podium. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The Medford Raiders knew an individual qualifier or two was possible if the team’s dream of advancing as a team to the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet fell through.
Alicia Kawa, however, probably wouldn’t have been most people’s first guess.
Kawa’s phenomenal rise during her freshman season in the sport will continue for another week thanks to a seventh-place finish at Saturday’s sectional meet in Waupaca that put her in the state field.
It was a bittersweet day for the Raiders, who celebrated Kawa’s achievement but were disappointed in a third-place team finish that left them one sport short of a team berth for the second straight year.
