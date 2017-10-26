Kawa is bright spot in a tough day for Raider girls

The Medford Raiders knew an individual qualifier or two was possible if the team’s dream of advancing as a team to the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet fell through.

Alicia Kawa, however, probably wouldn’t have been most people’s first guess.

Kawa’s phenomenal rise during her freshman season in the sport will continue for another week thanks to a seventh-place finish at Saturday’s sectional meet in Waupaca that put her in the state field.

It was a bittersweet day for the Raiders, who celebrated Kawa’s achievement but were disappointed in a third-place team finish that left them one sport short of a team berth for the second straight year.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.