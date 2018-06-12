It’s only the start; Raiders impressive in home invitational

Gymnastics teams in the Great Northern Conference’s Small Division and teams that will compete late in the year at the WIAA Division 2 Antigo sectional were put on notice Saturday morning.

If they get healthy and stay healthy, look out for the Medford Raiders.

With two freshman finishing one-two in the all-around competition and a sophomore with one previous varsity meet under her belt taking fifth, the Raiders put up an impressive 119.975 points to win their first-ever Hot Cocoa Invitational at Medford Area Elementary School.

Defending GNC Small champion Rhinelander was second with 114.875 points, followed by Mosinee (105.35), Escanaba, Mich. (100.775) and Chequamegon (94.1). Lakeland did not attend as originally scheduled.

