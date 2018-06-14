Interwald shakes off early slam to defeat Westboro

Westboro’s Butch Wiegel delivered the game’s first punch with an early grand slam, but the Interwald Woodticks had more offense late and outlasted the host Trojans 7-6 in a back-and-forth Dairyland League contest Sunday afternoon.

The winning runs were scored in the top of the seventh.

With the game tied 5-5, Interwald’s Craig Scheithauer drew a leadoff walk and scored on Zane Mencheski’s long double. Mencheski later scored on a wild pitch.

Westboro, who actually outhit Interwald 14-6, drew three walks but didn’t score in the bottom half, with a successful pickoff play at second base being the key rally killer. The Trojans had another big chance in the bottom of the ninth.

