Home / The Star News / Interwald shakes off early slam to defeat Westboro

Interwald shakes off early slam to defeat Westboro



Somewhere in the dust, Interwald’s Zane Mencheski slides safely into third base ahead of the tag from Westboro’s Dustin Freeman during the fourth inning of Sunday’s Dairyland League game. Mencheski stole second and third base but was stranded. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsWestboro leftfielder Kole Hartwig settles under a fly ball hit by Interwald's Ryan Scheithauer during Sunday's fourth inning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/14/2018 - 9:22am mattf

Westboro’s Butch Wiegel delivered the game’s first punch with an early grand slam, but the Interwald Woodticks had more offense late and outlasted the host Trojans 7-6 in a back-and-forth Dairyland League contest Sunday afternoon.
The winning runs were scored in the top of the seventh.
With the game tied 5-5, Interwald’s Craig Scheithauer drew a leadoff walk and scored on Zane Mencheski’s long double. Mencheski later scored on a wild pitch.
Westboro, who actually outhit Interwald 14-6, drew three walks but didn’t score in the bottom half, with a successful pickoff play at second base being the key rally killer. The Trojans had another big chance in the bottom of the ninth.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here