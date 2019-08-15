Interwald’s upset bid collapses in last two innings

The 14-4 final score indicates an eight-inning blowout. But the first six and a half innings of Saturday’s Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament game in Rib Lake between Interwald and top-seeded Chaseburg-Coon Valley was anything but.

The fourth-seeded Woodticks had the biggest upset of the tournament’s first round in their sights when they held a 3-2 lead going into the seventh-inning stretch. That’s when the Blues, champions this summer in the Mississippi Valley League, finally solved Interwald left-hander Peter Devine in their fourth time through the lineup and put up a seven-spot that turned the game around.

The momentum continued into the eighth when five more runs put the 10-run rule into effect.

