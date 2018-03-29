Injuries will hurt, but the Redmen remain optimistic

The graduation losses, of course, were expected. Losing their top two pitchers to torn ACLs long before the season even began was not for the Rib Lake Redmen.

The good news, according to veteran head coach Dick Iverson, is that while the roster is a little thin this season, those that are on it have played a lot of baseball in the last 12 months, whether it was on the varsity or JV levels last spring or with Rib Lake’s Legion team over the summer.

For some players, versatility will be their key to playing time as Rib Lake looks to solidify its pitching staff after the losses of senior Jerod Arkola to his knee injury during basketball season and senior Jesus Ontiveros to his knee injury in football. Iverson said Ontiveros is working hard and there is some hope he may be able to contribute by season’s end. Both were second-team All-Marawood North selections last spring.

“With the kids we have I’m confident we can play with anybody if we play up to our abilities,” Iverson said Monday. “We just don’t have the depth we normally have.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.