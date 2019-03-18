Indoor track season openers

TOMAHAWK INDOOR INVITATIONAL (at UW-Eau Claire)

Boys

1. Medford, 111.5

2. Tomahawk, 103

3. Stanley-Boyd, 79

4. Stratford, 76

5. Augusta 58

6. Black River Falls, 49

7. Cadott, 43.5

8. Cumberland, 40

9. Colfax, 13

10. Spencer, 9

Medford’s winners were Trevor Brehm in the shot put and its 800-meter and 3,200-meter relay teams.

Girls

1. Antioch, Ill., 155

2. Black River Falls, 80.5

3. Tomahawk, 67

4. Medford, 63

5. Spencer, 53.5

6. Stratford, 42

7. Stanley-Boyd, 35

8. Cumberland, 30

9. Augusta, 23

10. Colfax, 20

11. Cadott, 16

Medford’s winners were Lauren Meyer in the 800-meter run, Franny Seidel in the 3,200-meter run and the 3,200-meter relay team.

Next: Medford at Ashland Indoor Invitational, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

NORTHLAND PINES INDOOR INVITATIONAL

Boys

1. Northland Pines, 138

2. Chequamegon, 128.5

3. Rib Lake, 100

4. Three Lakes, 82.5

5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 56

6. Wabeno, 36

7. Phillips, 34

Rib Lake’s winners were John Henry Hopkins in the long jump, Steven Petkau in the triple jump, Dilan Schneider in the shot put and the 800-meter relay team.

Girls

1. Chequamegon, 157.5

2. Three Lakes, 120

3. Northland Pines, 93.5

4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 86

5. Rib Lake, 73

6. Phillips, 42

7. Wabeno, 26

Rib Lake’s 3,200-meter relay team placed second.

Next: Rib Lake at Marshfield Boys (Tuesday) and Girls (Thursday) Indoor Invitationals, 4:30 p.m.

NEILLSVILLE-GRANTON INDOOR INVITATIONAL

Boys

1. Neillsville-Granton, 96

2. Gilman, 51

3. W.R. Assumption, 33

3. Owen-Withee, 33

5. Greenwood, 26

Gilman’s winners were Connor Mravik in the 45-meter and 4-lap dashes and Torgor Crick in the 800-meter run.

Girls

1. Neillsville-Granton, 140

2. Gilman, 44

3. Owen-Withee, 15

4. Greenwood, 8

Gilman’s winners were Evelyn Fryza in shot put, Gracie Skabroud in long jump and Sophia Drier in 800-meter run.

Next: McDonell Central Indoor Inviational at UW-Eau Claire, Tuesday at 4 p.m.