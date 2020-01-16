Indians make Gilman work for the win

It didn’t go as smoothly as the Gilman Pirates hoped Tuesday, but they did take care of business, got an Eastern Cloverbelt Conference road win they had to have and got senior Grace Grunseth to the 1,000-point milestone in a 56-49 win at Greenwood.

The Pirates struggled mightily with their shooting especially from the 3-point line (one of 13) and the free throw line (three of 17). But they did enough damage inside, making 25 of 57 two-point shots (43.9%) and dominating with rebounds as they usually do (51-33), to get out of town with a win.

The Pirates improved to 5-3 in conference play and 7-3 overall, while the Indians dropped to 1-7 in league play and 3-10 overall.

“Our defense was good, but Greenwood was on to start the game off,” Gilman head coach Tammy Weir said.

