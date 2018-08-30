Home / The Star News / Improvement shown in season's first week

Rib Lake senior Cameron Scheithauer goes with an off-speed shot to push the volleyball past Spencer middle Chloe Drews during game one of Tuesday's non-conference sweep for the Lady Redmen. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Tia Bube gets a kill, spiking the ball past Chloe Drews during Tuesday's sweep. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The Rib Lake volleyball team isn’t nearly where it wants to be yet, but the strides made in the first week are a good first step.
A week after struggling and getting swept in the season opening Loyal Quad, the Redmen were much more comfortable and at ease Tuesday in a dominant 3-0 non-conference sweep at Spencer in both teams’ first best-of-five match of the new season.
There was no hint of five games being played Tuesday. Rib Lake rolled 25-10, 25-16 and 25-10 wins in the three-set sweep.
Rib Lake was led offensively by Tia Bube, Cameron Scheithauer and Savana Radtke, who had 10, seven and five kills respectively.
