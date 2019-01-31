Huge day raises hopes for Raider gymnastics team

For the first time, the Medford Raiders were bumped up to the higher-level Maroon Division at Saturday’s Antigo Gymnastics Invitational and they proved they belonged with an effort that shows they will be a serious post-season contender four weeks from now.

Medford’s team score of 126.575 was the program’s highest mark in recent memory and included a new school record by one freshman, Makala Ulrich on vault, and nearly included three more by the team’s other heralded freshman, Brooklyn Bilz on the bars and balance beam and in the all-around competition.

As for being with the heavyweights in the Maroon Division, the Raiders were a solid fourth out of seven teams, trailing Division 1 squads Manitowoc (136.575) and Marshfield (136.225) and the favorite in the upcoming Division 2 Antigo sectional, Ashland (131.95). Antigo was fifth at 121.375, Medford’s Great Northern Conference Small Division rival Rhinelander was sixth at 117.75 and Washburn had 36.4 points behind its only gymnast, standout Lakyn Sonday, who was second in the all-around standings behind Manitowoc’s Brynn Tackett (36.85).

