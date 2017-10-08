Hraby, Strebig hirings complete Raider revamp on the ice

Ice might be the farthest thing from most people’s minds in the middle of summer, but Medford Area Senior High’s athletic department is skating full speed ahead into the winter hockey season.

Both head coaching positions, which were vacated at the end of the 2016-17 season, have now been filled with the recent hiring of Ryan Hraby as the new boys coach. That follows the hiring earlier this summer of Jenna Strebig as the new girls head coach.

Both are tackling new challenges as first-time head coaches at the high school level, but both have significant ties to Medford hockey that led them to pursue the opportunities.

