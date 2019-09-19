Home / The Star News / Homecoming features ranked unbeatens

Medford's Emett Grunwald follows blockers Ean Wilson and Peyton Kuhn on a second quarter carry during Friday's 49-7 win at Lakeland. The 4-0 Raiders host 4-0 Rhinelander in Friday's homecoming game. Photo by Brett LaBore/The Lakeland Times.
The hysteria over the Hodags and homecoming will hit Raider Field all at once Friday to highlight week-five high school football in Taylor County.
Those associated with Rhinelander football are giddy over the Hodags’ 4-0 start to 2019, the program’s first 4-0 start since 1974, but they’ll get their toughest test of the season when they face the also 4-0 Medford Raiders.
As the season already reaches its midpoint, it’s still not uncommon to hear questions from fans about just how good each team is. Both are undoubtedly anxious to answer those questions on Friday night.
“They’re 4-0,” Medford head coach Ted Wilson said of Rhinelander Monday. “They’re really rolling.”
