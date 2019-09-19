Homecoming features ranked unbeatens

The hysteria over the Hodags and homecoming will hit Raider Field all at once Friday to highlight week-five high school football in Taylor County.

Those associated with Rhinelander football are giddy over the Hodags’ 4-0 start to 2019, the program’s first 4-0 start since 1974, but they’ll get their toughest test of the season when they face the also 4-0 Medford Raiders.

As the season already reaches its midpoint, it’s still not uncommon to hear questions from fans about just how good each team is. Both are undoubtedly anxious to answer those questions on Friday night.

“They’re 4-0,” Medford head coach Ted Wilson said of Rhinelander Monday. “They’re really rolling.”

