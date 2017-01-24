Hockey: Spenser Scholl wins statewide honor

Spenser Scholl, a senior goalie and captain for the Medford Raiders boys hockey team, has been named the Madison Radisson/Wisconsinprephockey.net state Player of the Week for Jan. 15-21. The announcement was made on Wisconsinprephockey.net’s weekly podcast Monday night.

During the week, Scholl had an outstanding 95.8 percent save percentage, stopping 114 of 119 shots in 169 minutes of ice time. Plus he went nine for nine in two shootout situations.

Medford tied Lakeland 4-4 on Tuesday and then won the shootout 1-0 in six rounds. Scholl had 44 saves. Against Rhinelander Friday in the Merrill-East tournament, Scholl stopped 33 of 34 shots in Medford’s 3-1 Great Northern Conference win. Saturday against host Merrill-East in the championship game of the tournament, Scholl had 37 saves as the teams skated to a 1-1 tie. Scholl was perfect again as Medford won the three-round shootout 1-0.