Hockey roundup: 2/7

Medford senior Katy Branstetter smiles during the girls hockey team's Senior Night celebration during their game against Lakeland/Tomahawk on Monday. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:49am mattf
February 7, 2017

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Girls: Lakeland/Tomahawk 11, Medford 1

Thunderbirds strike for six in the second period in GNC rout.

L/T: 4-6-1--11
M: 1-0-0--1

Lakeland/Tomahawk leaders: Makayla Fultz, 3 goals, 3 assists; Maggie Wohlleber, 2 goals, 3 assists.
Medford leaders: Ryley Koski, 1 goal; Emily Schafer, 1 assist.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Girls: Waupaca 9, Medford 0

Ice Co-op completes season sweep over Raiders

W: 1-5-3--9
M: 0-0-0--0

Waupaca leaders: Avrey Simonson, 2 goals, 3 assists; Markie Ash, 1 goal, 4 assists.
Medford leaders: Liz Brandner, 31 saves.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Girls: Northern Edge 7, Medford 1

Edge beat Raiders for third time in nine days.

M: 0-1-0--1
NE: 4-1-2--7

Medford leaders: Joelle Zenner, 1 goal.
Northern Edge leaders: Alicia Turunen, 3 goals.

Boys: Mosinee 5, Medford 2

Indians spoil Raiders' senior night with first five goals.

MOS: 1-4-0--5
MED: 0-0-2--2

Mosinee leaders: Colton Lewens, 2 goals; Michael Alfonso, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Medford leaders: Jack Schafer, 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Hraby, 1 goal, 1 assist.

 

