Hockey roundup: 1/23

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Boys: Medford 1, Merrill/Wausau East 1. (Medford wins shootout 1-0) (nc)

Rothmeier's shootout goal lifts Raiders to title at Merrill Tournament.

Med: 0-0-1-0--1

M/WE: 0-0-1-0--1

Medford leaders: Sawyer Scholl, 1 goal; Spenser Scholl, 37 saves.

Merrill/Wausau East leaders: Adam Detert, 1 goal; Bryce Boeking, 29 saves.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Boys: Medford 3, Rhinelander 1

Rothmeier scores twice to push Raiders past Hodags in tournament opener.

M: 1-2-0--3

R: 0-0-1--1

Medford leaders: Andrew Rothmeier, 2 goals; Payton Nelson, 1 goal.

Rhinelander leaders: Brandon Kolasa, 1 goal.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Girls: Black River Falls 9, Medford 0 (nc)

Tigers score six early goals in rout of Raiders.

M: 0-0-0--0

BRF: 6-0-3--9

Medford leaders: Liz Brandner, 38 saves.

Black River Falls leaders: Khloe Spors, 2 goals; Taylor Gular, 2 goals; Alli Zillmer, 2 goals.