Hockey roundup: 1/23
A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
Boys: Medford 1, Merrill/Wausau East 1. (Medford wins shootout 1-0) (nc)
Rothmeier's shootout goal lifts Raiders to title at Merrill Tournament.
Med: 0-0-1-0--1
M/WE: 0-0-1-0--1
Medford leaders: Sawyer Scholl, 1 goal; Spenser Scholl, 37 saves.
Merrill/Wausau East leaders: Adam Detert, 1 goal; Bryce Boeking, 29 saves.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
Boys: Medford 3, Rhinelander 1
Rothmeier scores twice to push Raiders past Hodags in tournament opener.
M: 1-2-0--3
R: 0-0-1--1
Medford leaders: Andrew Rothmeier, 2 goals; Payton Nelson, 1 goal.
Rhinelander leaders: Brandon Kolasa, 1 goal.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
Girls: Black River Falls 9, Medford 0 (nc)
Tigers score six early goals in rout of Raiders.
M: 0-0-0--0
BRF: 6-0-3--9
Medford leaders: Liz Brandner, 38 saves.
Black River Falls leaders: Khloe Spors, 2 goals; Taylor Gular, 2 goals; Alli Zillmer, 2 goals.