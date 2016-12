Hockey roundup: 12/19

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Boys: Waupaca 5, Medford 1

Medford had its three-game winning streak, its longest since 2006, snapped.

W: 2-1-2--5

M: 0-0-1--1

Waupaca leaders: Jack Menzies, 3 goals; Hunter Smith, 1 goal, 1 assist.

Medford leaders: Sawyer Scholl, 1 goal.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

Boys: Medford 8, Chequamegon/Phillips 2 (nc)

M: 2-2-4--8

C/P: 0-0-2--2

Medford leaders: Andrew Rothmeier, 3 goals, 1 assist; Sawyer Scholl, 3 goals, 1 assist.

Chequamegon/Phillips leaders: Justin Weinberger, 1 goal, 1 assist; Seth Gehrke, 1 goal, 1 assist.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

Girls: Black River Falls 15, Medford 0 (nc)

The 15-goal loss was the largest in the eight-year history of Medford girls hockey.

BRF: 6-1-8--15

M: 0-0-0--0

Black River Falls leaders: Khloe Spors, 4 goals, 2 assists; Hana Jo Ledebuhr, 2 goals; Maggie Olson, 2 goals; Ashley Overlien, 2 goals.

Medford leaders: Emily Lybert, 13 saves.

UPCOMING ACTION

Boys: Medford at Mosinee, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Girls: Medford at Rhinelander Tournament, Dec. 28-29