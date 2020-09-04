Higher quotas, more permits are proposed

The coronavirus shutdown didn’t stop Taylor County’s Deer Advisory Council (CDAC), which met via conference call Monday and proposed increasing antlerless harvest quotas and permit allocations for the 2020 deer hunting season.

The private-land harvest quota of 2,500 antlerless deer with 8,350 available permits and the public-land harvest quota of 300 deer with 1,000 available permits are preliminary. The council will meet again on Monday, May 4 at 7 p.m. to finalize this year’s numbers. Whether that meeting will be held by conference call or at the usual site of County Market in Medford has not been determined.

In between, a public comment period will take place April 16-28 where those interested can fill out a county-specific survey to provide feedback on the proposed numbers. That feedback is more important this year since no public comments were able to be taken on Monday’s conference call.

Starting April 16, the survey can be found by visiting dnr.wi.gov and searching key word “CDAC.”

