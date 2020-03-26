High-scoring Hecker nets an All-ECC first-team spot

For the second straight season, the Gilman Pirates have put a player on the 2019-20 All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference boys basketball team.

Last year, it was Aaron Nagel. This year it’s junior Andrew Hecker, who joined the program this season and made an immediate impact for the Pirates, who went 5-11 in the conference this winter and 6-17 overall under second-year head coach Wade Hendricks.

Hecker was the conference’s top scorer as he finished the year with an overall scoring average of 24.4 points per game. He led the Pirates in scoring in every game but one and became a double-double machine in the second half of the year. He wound up averaging about 11 rebounds per game as well.

