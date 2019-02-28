Home / The Star News / Higgins reaches podium with sixth-place finish

Medford’s Dane Higgins scores two points with this reversal and takes a brief 7-6 lead during the second period of his WIAA Division 2 132-pound quarterfinal match with Matty Bianchi of Two Rivers Friday. Higgins nearly pinned the number-one ranked Bianchi in the first period, but had to settle for a near fall. Bianchi rallied to win the match 13-8. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDane HIggins has the control during his 8-1 first-round win over Delavan-Darien's Cole Hanson. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Andy Poetzl is on his way to an escape during his close Division 2 138-pound quarterfinal match with River Valley’s Devan Alt Friday at the Kohl Center. Poetzl and Alt were tied 4-4 late, but Alt scored three points in the last 38 seconds to win 7-4. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAndy Poetzl and Denmark's Ethan Schwartz get tied up while on their feet during a 138-pound consolation match won by Schwartz 3-2. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record GleanerMedford's Zeke Sigmund (r.) tries to gain leverage against Westby's Austin Mowery during a 2-1 consolation match at 145 pounds Friday afternoon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Zeke Sigmund reacts after a 145-pound quarterfinal loss to Andrew Forsythe of North Fond du Lac/St. Mary Springs Friday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Getting to the WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament was nothing new for Medford junior Dane Higgins, who made his third trip to the Kohl Center last weekend.
Winning in Madison had eluded him until Thursday night when he started 132-pound competition with an 8-1 win over Delavan-Darien freshman Cole Hanson and he rode that momentum to a near-upset over the top-ranked wrestler in the state and an eventual sixth-place finish.
“It’s definitely a nice feeling,” Higgins said Friday after knowing he would finish sixth, at worst. “It was one of my goals from the beginning of the season, all the way from my freshman season actually. I’ve always wanted podium at state.”
Higgins was one of two Raiders to medal at state, joining 220-pound champion Jake Rau. Two more Raiders, Zeke Sigmund at 145 pounds and Andy Poetzl at 138 pounds, were eliminated from medal contention with two losses on Friday.
