Higgins reaches podium with sixth-place finish

Getting to the WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament was nothing new for Medford junior Dane Higgins, who made his third trip to the Kohl Center last weekend.

Winning in Madison had eluded him until Thursday night when he started 132-pound competition with an 8-1 win over Delavan-Darien freshman Cole Hanson and he rode that momentum to a near-upset over the top-ranked wrestler in the state and an eventual sixth-place finish.

“It’s definitely a nice feeling,” Higgins said Friday after knowing he would finish sixth, at worst. “It was one of my goals from the beginning of the season, all the way from my freshman season actually. I’ve always wanted podium at state.”

Higgins was one of two Raiders to medal at state, joining 220-pound champion Jake Rau. Two more Raiders, Zeke Sigmund at 145 pounds and Andy Poetzl at 138 pounds, were eliminated from medal contention with two losses on Friday.

