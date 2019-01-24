Here come the Hatchets; GNC title hopes likely hinge on Thursday’s dual
A Jan. 10 loss to Antigo left the Medford wrestlers with work to do to get back into Great Northern Conference championship contention.
But with a win tonight, that’s just where the Raiders would be.
For the second straight season, there will be a lot riding on the final dual meet of the regular season at Raider Hall. Tonight, Thursday, Medford hosts league-leading Tomahawk and would pull into a three-way tie atop the standings if it can knock off the Hatchets.
Lose and the Raiders will need to finish two places ahead of Tomahawk at the Feb. 2 GNC meet in Medford just to pull even with the Hatchets.
