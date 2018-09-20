Home / The Star News / Hawks don’t budge late in big 6-0 win

Hawks don’t budge late in big 6-0 win



Dilan Schneider (55) and Austin Dobson are among a swarm of Hawks that stack up Marathon’s Bryce Mathwich early in Friday’s 6-0 shutout win. Photo by David King/The Star NewsHawks Tyler Balgord (18), Trent Heikkinen (57) and Austin Dobson (hidden) team up to tackle Marathon’s Bryce Mathwich and hold him to a short gain during Friday’s first quarter. Photo by David King/The Star News
Thu, 09/20/2018 - 8:59am mattf

When the offense struggled to finish drives after the first quarter on Friday night, Rib Lake-Prentice’s defensive unit took it upon itself to make sure Trace Brayton’s early touchdown run was enough to secure a big 6-0 Marawood Conference win over Marathon in Prentice.
The victory was sealed when the Hawks stopped the Red Raiders twice in the red zone in the fourth quarter and then stymied them one more time on the other side of the field in the final moments.
“Defensively it was a collective effort by all the players on that unit,” co-head coach Jonah Campbell said. “As the game progressed you could just see it was getting harder for them to move the ball. I had confidence that no matter what, we weren’t going to let them score. Our guys were really into it, making plays.”
