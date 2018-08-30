Hawks and Raiders tackle tough first CC assignment

Veterans set leadership tones and youngsters got initiated quickly to the rigors of cross country during Thursday’s season-opening Timm’s Hill Invitational.

The host Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks experienced both dynamics as runners like Kaitlyn Erickson, Serena Moore and Peyton Enders had strong first races of fall and several newcomers pushed to the finish line of the challenging course in their first-ever high school meet.

The Medford Raiders also attended the meet, sending their JV squads. A freshman-dominated girls team took second out of three full squads in a promising sign for the future, while the boys only had four available runners, not enough to post a team score.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.